Trumpet voluntary: Elephants 'excited' by banana-toting Queen Elizabeth
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip fed an elephant bananas on Tuesday to the apparent delight of the herd.
(The story headlined 'Singapore says no to popular adultery website' is withdrawn because the Media Development Authority denied it was planning to ban the site. A substitute story will follow shortly.)
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip fed an elephant bananas on Tuesday to the apparent delight of the herd.
Amateur dog-sled racers pushed themselves to the limits to complete a 300 km journey in temperatures as low as -24 degrees Celsius in the Arctic wilderness.