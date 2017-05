SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI) said on Thursday it had scrapped talks with South Korea's Jeju Air on buying a stake in the budget airline.

Singapore Airlines did not give a reason for its decision.

In March, it said it was in talks with Jeju Air over a possible deal, which would have been the Singapore carrier's first foray into North Asia, where rising demand from Chinese passengers is fuelling growth.

