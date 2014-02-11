An engineer walks near an Etihad Airways aircraft at Abu Dhabi International Airport, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job

SINGAPORE Etihad Airways is holding talks with Alitalia's banks in Rome this week about buying a stake in the troubled Italian carrier, the chief executive of the Abu-Dhabhi based airline said.

James Hogan told a media briefing at the Singapore Airshow on Tuesday that he could not say whether a deal would be completed or not, saying only they are still in the due diligence process.

Sources close to the matter say a deal could involve Etihad buying a 40 percent stake for as much as 300 million euros ($409 million).

