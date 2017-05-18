A man passes the skyline of the central business district on a portable scooter in Singapore August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Singapore will report detailed data on gross domestic product (GDP) for the January-March quarter on May 25, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Thursday.

The detailed data on first-quarter GDP, including performance by sector, will be released at 8 am (0000 GMT) next Thursday, MTI said in a statement.

The advance estimate of January-March GDP released on April 13 showed that Singapore's economy contracted 1.9 percent from the previous quarter on a seasonally-adjusted and annualized basis. The first-quarter GDP expanded 2.5 percent compared with a year earlier.

Economists have flagged a possible upward revision to first-quarter GDP, after industrial production rose faster than expected in March from a year earlier, thanks to a continued surge in the electronics sector.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)