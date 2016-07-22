Employees are seen by their workstations at a printed circuit board assembly factory in Singapore June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Singapore's industrial production in June likely declined from a year earlier, the first annual fall in four months, a Reuters poll showed, with recent weak exports underscoring the headwinds the economy faces from sluggish global demand.

The median estimate in the poll of 10 economists was for industrial output to have fallen 0.2 percent year-on-year in June. That would be the first contraction since February, when output fell 3.6 percent. In May, industrial production rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, manufacturing output in June was forecast to have shrunk 2.5 percent after contracting 0.4 percent in May.

Singapore's exports skidded in June as shipments to China and Europe continued to contract, data showed this week, suggesting the trade-reliant economy may need more stimulus to support a fragile recovery in amid weak global demand and concerns over Brexit.

