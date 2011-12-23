SINGAPORE Shares of Singapore's Keppel Corp (KPLM.SI), the world's largest oil rig builder, rose 2.3 percent on Friday after it said it has won a contract worth about $809 million from a Brazilian firm.

At 0111 GMT (8:11 p.m. EST), Keppel shares were traded at S$9.46 with 886,000 shares changing hands.

Keppel said on Thursday it had secured the contract to design and build a semi-submersible rig for Urca Drilling BV, a unit of Sete Brasil Participações.

The contract win brings Keppel's total order wins so far this year to S$9.8 billion, DMG & Partners said.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)