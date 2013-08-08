Toshiba's Westinghouse files for bankruptcy as charges jump
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors on Wednesday, as its Japanese parent seeks to limit losses that threaten its future.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy is coping well despite the global economic uncertainties and is likely to grow by 2.5 to 3.5 percent this year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday, better than the government's earlier forecast of 1-3 percent.
"Our economy is holding steady amidst global uncertainties. We are attracting more quality investments. Unemployment remains low. We grew by 2 percent in the first half of 2013 and expect to grow by 2.5 to 3.5 percent this year," Lee said in his customary address ahead of the city-state's National Day on Friday.
Singapore's central bank said last month the economy expanded by around 2 percent in the first half of 2013 and will likely pick up further in coming months.
The reasons for its optimism included the recovery in the United States, improving global semiconductor sales and strength in Singapore's financial services industry, which should offset the impact from a slowdown in China and persistent weakness in Europe.
Singapore will report detailed economic data for the second quarter of 2013 on Monday, and economists expect growth for the April to June period to be slightly lower than first thought due to a sharp drop in June pharmaceutical production.
NEW YORK BlackRock Inc on Tuesday said it would overhaul its actively managed equities business, cutting jobs, dropping fees and relying more on computers to pick stocks in a move that highlights how difficult it has become for humans to beat the market.
LONDON Britain's FTSE 100 share index will dip in the months after the country starts official divorce proceedings later on Wednesday with the European Union but reach new record highs next year, a Reuters poll found.