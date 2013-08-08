SINGAPORE Singapore's economy is coping well despite the global economic uncertainties and is likely to grow by 2.5 to 3.5 percent this year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday, better than the government's earlier forecast of 1-3 percent.

"Our economy is holding steady amidst global uncertainties. We are attracting more quality investments. Unemployment remains low. We grew by 2 percent in the first half of 2013 and expect to grow by 2.5 to 3.5 percent this year," Lee said in his customary address ahead of the city-state's National Day on Friday.

Singapore's central bank said last month the economy expanded by around 2 percent in the first half of 2013 and will likely pick up further in coming months.

The reasons for its optimism included the recovery in the United States, improving global semiconductor sales and strength in Singapore's financial services industry, which should offset the impact from a slowdown in China and persistent weakness in Europe.

Singapore will report detailed economic data for the second quarter of 2013 on Monday, and economists expect growth for the April to June period to be slightly lower than first thought due to a sharp drop in June pharmaceutical production.

(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)