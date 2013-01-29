A woman uses a phone at the lobby of a Singtel office in Singapore March 12, 2010. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

SINGAPORE Singapore Telecommunications said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its entire 30 percent stake in Pakistan's Warid Telecom to a unit of the Abu Dhabi Group for $150 million.

"Excluding the value of any future transaction interest, the estimated loss on disposal will be approximately S$230 million ($186 million), including the foreign currency translation losses and transaction costs," SingTel said in a stock market filing.

(Reporting by Kevin Lim)