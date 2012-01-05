Following are some of the recent headline-grabbing deals done by China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) (600028.SS) (SNP.N), the country's largest oil company by sales and most acquisitive energy company.

2012:

* Jan 3 - Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration & Production Corp to invest $2.2 billion for a third of U.S. oil and natural gas producer Devon Energy Corp's (DVN.N) interest in five developing fields as part of a long-term partnership. The unit of state-owned oil company Sinopec Group - which will pay $900 million in cash when the deal is closed and $1.6 billion in drilling costs - is investing in 1.2 million acres in Devon's positions in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Alabama and Mississippi, the Niobrara in Colorado, the Mississippian, the Utica Shale in Ohio and the Michigan Basin.

2011:

* Dec 13 - Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings (2688.HK) offer up to $2.2 billion in cash for control of privately run natural gas distributor China Gas Holdings (0384.HK), in what could become a rare hostile takeover for a mainland company. China Gas has rejected the bid, saying it failed to reflect the fundamental value of the company. [ID:nL3E7NE0X4]

* Dec 12 - Sinopec agrees to increase its stake in a $20 billion Australia Pacific LNG joint venture from 15 percent to 25 percent, and to buy 3.3 million tonnes more LNG a year through 2035 from the project, bringing the project a step closer to moving forward on the second phase.

* Nov 11 - Sinopec agrees to pay $3.54 billion to Portuguese oil firm Galp Energia (GALP.LS) for a 30 percent stake in its deep-sea oil asset in Brazil.

* Nov 7 - Sinopec completes acquisition of an 80 percent stake in Pecten Cameroon Co from Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) for $538 million via its subsidiary Addax Petroleum, gaining its first oil production assets in the African country.

* Oct 11 - Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corp completes the purchase of an 18 percent stake in Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) Indonesian deep-water project for $680 million.

* Oct 10 - Sinopec signs a deal to buy Canadian oil and gas explorer Daylight Energy Ltd DAY.TO for $2.1 billion, underscoring China's quest to secure enough energy to power its booming economy.

* April 21 - Sinopec acquires a 15 percent stake in the giant coal seam project owned by U.S. energy firm ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Australia's Origin Energy Ltd (ORG.AX). It also signs an agreement with Australia Pacific LNG Pty Ltd (APLNG) for 20 years' worth of LNG, China's second-largest gas purchase agreement.