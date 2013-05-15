Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
HONG KONG The engineering unit of China's Sinopec Group, Asia's largest refiner, narrowed the indicative price range on its up to $1.88 billion initial public offering, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the plans.
Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co Ltd, as the unit is called, changed the range to HK$10.5-11 per share (2386.HK), said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The company launched the deal on May 6 with an indicative range of HK$9.80 to HK$13.10 per share.
Sinopec Engineering is offering 1.33 billion new shares in the offering.
At the narrower range, the IPO will be worth as much as $1.88 billion, down from up to $2.24 billion in the broader range. The final pricing will be determined after books are closed on Thursday.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)
BEIJING Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.