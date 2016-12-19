BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
BEIJING Sinopec's Yanshan refinery has reduced production by 30 percent in response to Beijing's smog alert, a spokesman for the Yanshan refinery said.
The cut was put in place on Friday evening, the spokesman told Reuters.
The refinery has a 160,000 barrels per day crude unit.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
MEXICO CITY Am earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck southwestern Mexico on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the Mexican government said.