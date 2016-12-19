The Sinopec logo is seen at one of its gas stations in Hong Kong April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

BEIJING Sinopec's Yanshan refinery has reduced production by 30 percent in response to Beijing's smog alert, a spokesman for the Yanshan refinery said.

The cut was put in place on Friday evening, the spokesman told Reuters.

The refinery has a 160,000 barrels per day crude unit.

