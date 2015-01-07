Satellite radio service Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI.O) said it would beat its 2014 revenue forecast of $4.15 billion after net subscriber additions exceeded expectations.

The company reported about 1.8 million net subscriber additions for the year, above its increased forecast of 1.5 million.

Sirius also forecast revenue of about $4.4 billion in 2015 and net subscriber additions of about 1.2 million.

