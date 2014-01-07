Sony lifts annual profit estimate on lower amortization costs
TOKYO Japan's Sony Corp raised its operating profit estimate for the year ended March 31 thanks to lower amortization costs for its financial services segment.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said it added 1.66 million subscribers in 2013 to its satellite radio service that is popular in cars, exceeding its forecast of 1.6 million sign-ups.
The company, which stood by its 2014 revenue forecast of more than $4 billion, said it expects net subscriber additions of 1.25 million in the year.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $4.15 billion in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
New York-based Sirius XM, controlled by John Malone's Liberty Media Corp, said it ended 2013 with 25.66 million subscribers, of which 21 million were paid subscribers.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO Japan's Sony Corp raised its operating profit estimate for the year ended March 31 thanks to lower amortization costs for its financial services segment.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON Music streaming service Spotify said on Thursday it has renewed a nine-year-old licensing deal with independent digital agency Merlin that has proven essential to its enduring appeal to dedicated music fans even as it has become more mainstream.