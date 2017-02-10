Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
DUBAI The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's top sovereign wealth fund, said it is not considering the acquisition of a stake in North American amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX.N).
In a statement late on Thursday, a spokesperson for the fund also said reports that the PIF had conducted talks with the company about the purchase of a stake were "baseless".
Quoting unnamed sources, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the PIF was considering taking a stake in Six Flags.
The company said in June last year that Saudi officials had begun talks with Six Flags to build theme parks, as part of the kingdom's efforts to expand in tourism and diversify the economy.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.