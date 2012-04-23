Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
SEOUL South Korea's SK Networks Co Ltd (001740.KS) said on Monday that it has decided not to buy a stake in Australia's Cockatoo Coal Ltd (COK.AX).
Last month, the South Korean trading and resources company said it planned to purchase a 40 percent stake in Cockatoo Coal for A$313 million ($332.36 million) as part of efforts to expand overseas resources development.
"We have decided not to pursue an investment in Australia's Cockatoo Coal as a result of an internal review,' SK Networks said in regulatory filing, without elaborating.
Miner-trader Glencore on Friday said it had offered $2.55 billion cash for coal mines owned by Rio Tinto in Hunter Valley, Australia, outbidding a previous offer from Chinese-owned Yancoal.