Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
SEOUL South Korea's Hyundai Mobis (012330.KS) said on Tuesday that had it signed deals worth $1.07 billion to supply automobile parts for General Motors (GM.N) and Chrysler Group.
Hyundai said in a statement that it would supply automotive rear lamps for the two carmakers.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.