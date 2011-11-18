Radio frequency chipmaker Skyworks Solutions' (SWKS.O) threats to end an agreement to buy smaller rival Advanced Analogic Technologies Inc AATI.O may just be tough posturing to grab the company at a lower price, recent comments from a top executive suggest.

At a UBS conference on Wednesday, Skyworks' finance chief Donald Palette indicated that the accounting issues at AATI were "not really that big a deal" and that, under the current terms, the deal will still add to earnings per share next year, two people with information about the proceedings, told Reuters.

Skyworks -- which had in May agreed to buy AATI for $258.6 million -- approached a Delaware court in September to end the agreement, claiming misrepresentations by AATI dating from before the deal was signed.

The case is expected to come up for hearing on November 28.

On being asked whether the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should be asked to scrutinize AATI's books, "a very relaxed" Palette replied in the negative, one investor present at a meeting for fund managers and investors told Reuters.

Palette added that he had a good team in place to fix the issues, the investors, who preferred anonymity, said.

AATI's stock was trading at $4.20 on Friday afternoon on Nasdaq, well below the offer price of $6.05.

"Skyworks is run very aggressively and with incredible focus on cost. So, they are trying to get the company for less," the second person, who is also an AATI investor said, adding that he expects the deal to happen at a lower price.

The economy has taken a turn for the worse since the deal was announced, further weakening consumer spending and sending the semiconductor industry on a downward spiral.

"I think they are trying to get a price cut. This a negotiating tactic," a fund manager with investments in AATI told Reuters separately.

Both Skyworks and AATI refused to comment when contacted.

Skyworks needs AATI to get access to its power management technology, which helps extend battery life in smartphones and tablets.

The Woburn, Massachusetts-based company could sell this technology to existing customers like HTC Corp (2498.TW), Nokia NOK1V.HE and Apple Inc (AAPL.O). Besides, it would get access to AATI's clients like LG Corp (003550.KS) and Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS).

Whether Skyworks buys it or not, AATI is unlikely to remain an independent company for long, one of the investors said.

"I believe there could be other parties that might be interested in Advanced Analogic's assets."

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore and Nadia Damouni in New York; Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)