Skyworks Solutions said it will buy smaller rival Advanced Analogic Technologies for $5.80 a share in cash, a price lower than its original offer, ending a months-long standoff between the chipmakers.
May 26 - Skyworks offers to buy AATI
Sept 19 - Skyworks accuses AATI of breaking merger agreement terms
Sept 20 - AATI denies Skywork's accusations
Sept 23 - AATI files arbitration in Delaware court to force Skyworks to close the proposed deal
Sept 26 - Skyworks files an arbitration petition seeking the right to end the merger agreement
Oct 31 - Skyworks files new claims -- says AATI failed to provide reasonably requested documents and information
Nov 3 - AATI says will continue to work within the chancery court's arbitration process
Nov 10 - Delaware court orders Skyworks to provide AATI more information about new accounting-related claims
Nov 16 - Skyworks CFO says in a UBS conference that accounting issues at AATI were "not really that big a deal"
Nov 30 - Skyworks agrees to buy AATI at a lower price
