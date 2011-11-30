Skyworks Solutions said it will buy smaller rival Advanced Analogic Technologies for $5.80 a share in cash, a price lower than its original offer, ending a months-long standoff between the chipmakers.

May 26 - Skyworks offers to buy AATI

Sept 19 - Skyworks accuses AATI of breaking merger agreement terms

Sept 20 - AATI denies Skywork's accusations

Sept 23 - AATI files arbitration in Delaware court to force Skyworks to close the proposed deal

Sept 26 - Skyworks files an arbitration petition seeking the right to end the merger agreement

Oct 31 - Skyworks files new claims -- says AATI failed to provide reasonably requested documents and information

Nov 3 - AATI says will continue to work within the chancery court's arbitration process

Nov 10 - Delaware court orders Skyworks to provide AATI more information about new accounting-related claims

Nov 16 - Skyworks CFO says in a UBS conference that accounting issues at AATI were "not really that big a deal"

Nov 30 - Skyworks agrees to buy AATI at a lower price

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore)