MEXICO CITY Carlos Slim's telecommunications company, America Movil, will shed assets to avoid tough new telephone and TV regulations imposed by Mexico's Congress on Wednesday.

The company said it will hive off assets to bring down its market share to below 50 percent, paving the way for potential new competitors ranging from AT&T Inc to Virgin to enter a phone market dominated for years by America Movil.

The divestiture could allow Slim to enter Mexico's lucrative pay TV market, from which he has been barred but has long coveted. His entry would boost competition with dominant broadcaster Televisa.

What follows are facts and figures on the phone, television and internet markets in Mexico, a country of 118 million people.

GENERAL FACTS:

- There were 105 million mobile phone users in Mexico at the end of March 2014, according to data from telecoms regulator the Federal Telecommunications Institute, which was given sweeping new powers by the reform.

- Of that total, 84.7 percent, or 88.8 million subscriptions, were prepaid. The remaining 15.3 percent, or some 16 million users, had monthly contracts.

- The IFT said that, at the end of March 2014, there were 20.4 million fixed-line phone subscriptions. It also said there were 8 million satellite TV contracts and 7 million cable TV subscriptions.

AMERICA MOVIL:

- America Movil controls some 70 percent of Mexico's mobile market and more than 60 percent of the fixed line business. For years, critics have complained of high prices and poor service.

- According to America Movil's first quarter 2014 report, the company had 73.3 million cellphone users in Mexico, or just over a quarter of its global total. Of those, 9.5 million were under contract and 63.8 million had prepaid phones.

- At the end of 2013, the company said it had 13.5 million fixed-line subscribers and 8.9 million broadband users.

TELEVISA:

- Televisa, the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language content, has over 60 percent of the free-to-air TV market, leading critics to complain it wields too much political power.

- Televisa has four free-to-air broadcast channels in Mexico City and up to 24 pay-TV brands in Mexico and abroad. The company also has a majority interest in satellite broadcaster Sky and four other cable and telecommunications business.

- According to Televisa's second-quarter 2014 report, the company had 8.7 million pay-TV subscribers, 1.84 million broadband subscribers and 990,000 phone users.

- The company also has a 50 percent stake along with rival TV Azteca in Grupo Iusacell, the country's third largest telecoms firm by subscribers.

- Televisa also has a 38 percent stake in U.S. broadcaster Univision, to which it sells its wildly popular telenovela soap operas for consumption by the U.S. Latino community.

(Writing by Gabriel Stargardter. Editing by Andre Grenon)