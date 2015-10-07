BRATISLAVA Slovakia's government approved on Wednesday a 2016 budget proposal under which it will aim to reduce its fiscal deficit to 1.93 percent of gross domestic product from this year's expected gap of 2.74 percent.

The leftist government, which will be seeking re-election next March, is taking advantage of a growing economy that is boosting tax revenue to cut the deficit while adopting measures to help poorer Slovaks.

It has in recent weeks approved halving the sales tax on staple foods to 10 percent next year and hiking the wages of teachers and other state employees by 4 percent. It also plans to raise the minimum wage from 380 euros ($428) to 400 euros from January.

The budget is based on an economic growth estimate of 3.1 percent, on level with this year.

Having been approved by the government, the budget must now be approved by parliament, which is expected to be a formality given that the ruling party holds a comfortable majority there.

The finance ministry has said that next year the economic growth rate could accelerate to 4 percent if the government closes a deal with Jaguar Land Rover [TAMOJL.UL] to start building an assembly plant in Slovakia.

The budget includes an additional 20 million euro buffer for risks concerning the migration crisis.

The document setting out the budget framework for the next three years sees the deficit falling to 0.42 percent of GDP in 2017 and to zero - a balanced budget - in 2018.

"This is an important step on the path to a balanced budget. The consolidation plan is realistic and doable," Finance minister Peter Kazimir told reporters.

The central European country's public debt will fall to 52.1 percent of GDP next year from this year's 52.8 percent before falling to 51.3 percent in 2017 and 48.9 percent in 2018, Kazimir said. If achieved, that would make it one of the lowest national debt burdens in the euro zone.

($1 = 0.8903 euros)

(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet)