BRATISLAVA Slovak Economy Minister Pavol Pavlis said he would seek to persuade the government to buy a stake in Slovenske Elektrarne, the country's leading power utility, from Italy's Enel (ENEI.MI) to gain control and improve energy security.

Such a sale is complicated, however, by the fact both sides need to agree on a budget increase for a delayed nuclear power plant project and to settle government claims for extra payments for an old privatization deal, Pavlis told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, aims to sell more than 4 billion euros ($5.1 billion) of assets this year to slash its debt and keep its investment-grade rating. The Italian company said on Wednesday it expected binding bids for its 66 percent stake in Slovenske by the end of November.

Potential bidders include Czech groups CEZ (CEZP.PR) and EPH. Enel has said a Chinese company was also interested, which some media reports have identified as China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

Pavlis said that if the government decides to increase its 34 percent stake, it could go for Enel's entire holding or just buy a smaller interest that would give it around half of the company. It has held talks with CEZ as one of the potential bidders, he said.

"I believe it is the right time today for the government to hold if not 100, then 51 percent in Slovenske Elektrarne, for the sake of energy security," Pavlis told Reuters in an interview.

NUCLEAR PLANT RISKS

Analysts at have valued the firm at 3.6 billion to 3.8 billion euros including debt. But CEZ, one of the potential buyers, has said that if the Mochovce nuclear project does not get a government guarantee, the risks of the project could exceed the value of the firm.

Pavlis said the government was not planning any guarantees at present.

He said Enel had asked the government to agree to another hike in the budget for building units 3 and 4 at Mochovce by hundreds of millions from the current 3.8 billion euros.

He did not give a precise figure, saying it was a matter of further talks and that the government would not approve the request at the Slovenske Elektrarne general meeting on Friday.

"The negotiations are not easy," he said, adding that changes in the construction schedule and large sums of money were involved.

The latest commission date proposed by Enel for unit 3 is November 2016, Pavlis said, versus a previous deadline of end-2014. The government had reluctantly agreed to previous budget increases, and Pavlis said an agreement on the latest increase could be reached in the coming weeks.

But showing how uneasy relations with Enel have been, Pavlis said the government had also asked the national audit office to conduct an investigation into how effectively the Mochovce budget has been spent to date.

He said the government has also been pursuing a claim that Enel should pay it over 220 million euros in addition to the 840 million it paid for its stake in a 2006 privatization. Pavlis said he believed the demand should be resolved prior to the sale of Enel's stake.

