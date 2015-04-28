MILAN/PRAGUE Enel (ENEI.MI) may have to rejig its plans to sell 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) of assets after Slovakia spooked investors by cranking up its war of words with the Italian utility over the sale of the country's biggest power company.

State-controlled Enel, one of Europe's most indebted utilities, has put the sale of its 66 percent stake in Slovenske Elektrarne at the heart of a disposal plan to cut debt and fund growth.

But last week Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico topped a series of increasingly belligerent comments by saying he would "actively obstruct" the sale. On Tuesday Fico also demanded the return of more than 490 million euros he said Enel had earned "unjustifiably" while operating a local hydropower plant.

Slovakia, which owns 34 percent of Slovenske, has said it is interested in buying Enel's stake or a part of it to gain a majority. It has no formal right to prevent the sale but, as both a minority shareholder and regulator, its position is key to a deal.

Fico and Enel boss Francesco Starace will hold talks on Wednesday but investors are cautious about the chances for a compromise.

"It looks like the deal will drag on for years and the issue is not so much who wants to buy but what the government will allow Enel to sell. I can't imagine this working out short term," said a utility banker who has previously advised Enel.

Failure to get the Slovenske deal away on time may force Enel to look elsewhere to keep its debt-reduction target on track. In March Europe’s No 2 utility for capacity said all its assets were under review for sale.

"The group could sell its upstream gas assets in geographies like Egypt and Algeria, as well as its LNG terminal in Sicily and renewable assets," a banker familiar with the matter said.

Enel could also reconsider its decision this year to shelve the sale of Romanian assets which two analysts said could be worth 1.0-1.5 billion euros.

"They've said Romania is strategic for its distribution assets but that could change. And Enel might also sell on some renewable assets to their Endesa unit," the banker said. Enel owns around 70 percent of Spanish utility Endesa.

At the core of Fico's objections is a claim that Enel, before selling, must complete Slovenske’s third and fourth nuclear reactors at the Mochovce site, which has suffered cost overruns and delays due to EU safety concerns after Fukushima.

Work on the reactors, the largest private investment in the history of Slovakia, is estimated to cost an overall 4.1 billion euros and sorting out costs and timing is paramount to any deal.

Enel, which has previously said its stake in Slovenske could raise around 1 billion euros, has so far said it will continue with the sale process.

DEJA VU

Enel, which bought Slovenske in 2006 for 840 million euros, has received four offers for its stake from Czech utilities CEZ (CEZP.PR) and EPH, Finnish utility Fortum FUM1V.HE and a Hungarian group comprising MOL's MOLB.BU Slovak unit Slovnaft and Hungary's state-owned MVM Group.

It has set a deadline of May 9 for binding bids.

Last week CEZ said it was less likely it would bid after Fico's comments, though the Hungarian consortium said it was still interested. EPH said it wanted to see if it was possible to reach a deal in the interests of both Slovakia and Enel.

"This may be posturing by Fico ahead of next year’s elections when he's standing for re-election but his words have certainly upped the ante and are jeopardizing the sale," a second banker said.

"The presence of EPH makes me think of the SPP sale years ago … It’s deja vu" a banker familiar with the matter said.

In 2013 EPH bought a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas utility SPP from Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE) and France's GDF Suez GSZ.PA. Fico had been at odds with E.ON and GDF since 2006.

A source close to the dealings said one solution may be a minority sale by Enel to take its stake below 50 percent and allow it to get Slovenske’s debt off its books.

"Enel could sell 17 percent to Slovakia to give it control and then keep a minority stake until work at Mochovce is completed," the source said.

(Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka, Tatiana Jancarikova, Arno Schuetze; Editing by Gareth Jones)