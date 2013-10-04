NEW YORK Moody's Investors Service revised Slovakia's sovereign foreign currency credit rating outlook to stable from negative on Friday, citing its expectation of a more stable debt profile and limited exposure to the euro area debt crisis.

The firm also affirmed its A2 credit rating, which places it firmly in the mid-tier investment grade category. Standard & Poor's rates Slovakia at A with a stable outlook, similar to Moody's, while Fitch Ratings has the central European nation and euro zone member one notch higher at A-plus with a stable outlook.

"The first driver underpinning today's rating action is the expected stabilization of debt metrics by 2014 at below 57 percent of GDP given continuing fiscal consolidation and the authorities' commitment to ensuring the sustainability of public finances," Moody's said in a statement.

Slovakia's banking sector is considered one of the most liquid in Europe, is well capitalized and is a flexible source of funding for the sovereign, Moody's said.

The firm did say the macroeconomic conditions "remain subdued at present."

