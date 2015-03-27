A woman walks next to a Nova KBM bank in Ljubljana December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

LJUBLJANA U.S. investment firm Apollo is in advanced talks to buy Slovenia's second-largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Daily newspaper Delo earlier reported that Apollo was buying NKBM for about 200 million euros ($218 million).

Sources close to Hungarian bank OTP OTPB.BU -- a rival bidder -- also told Reuters it had heard Apollo had won the contest.

However, the person familiar with the matter said it was not a done deal.

"A final decision is still a few weeks away," the person said.

State investment fund SDH, which is coordinating the sale, also told Reuters the process had not been completed, but declined to say whether Apollo was the best bidder.

NKBM and Apollo had no immediate comment.

Delo said the state and the buyer would share the risk in the event a court ruled NKBM had to repay owners of some 64 million euros of subordinated bonds that were wiped out in December 2013 when the bank was rescued by the government.

OTP reportedly offered 130 million euros for NKBM.

NKBM is one of 15 firms the government earmarked for sale in 2013, with three of those sold so far.

The bank received a state capital injection of 870 million euros in 2013 as a part of a broader rescue package to prevent Slovenia's banks from collapsing under the weight of bad loans. The package allowed the country to narrowly avoid an international bailout.

Slovenia has been reluctant to sell its banks over the past decades. The government controls about 60 percent of the country's banking sector.

(Additional reporting by Marton Dunai in Budapest and Arno Shuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by William Hardy and Mark Potter)