Microsoft's Skype draws inspiration from Snapchat in big redesign
SAN FRANCISCO You can add Skype to the growing list of services copying features straight from Snapchat.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co, the world's top memory chipmaker, said it expects the global personal computer market to shrink by 5 percent this year as consumer demand continues to shift to mobile devices such as tablet computers.
The PC market declined for the first time in 11 years last year, according to research firm IHS iSuppli.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ryan Woo)
SAN FRANCISCO You can add Skype to the growing list of services copying features straight from Snapchat.
Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.