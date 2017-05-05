EQT to pay $6.7 billion for Rice, creating biggest U.S. natgas producer
U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy Rice Energy for $6.7 billion, a deal that would create the biggest natural gas producer in the United States.
LONDON The chief executive of Smith & Nephew (SN.L) said on Friday that M&A was not at the top of his agenda, as the focus was on driving growth at the artificial knee and hip maker.
A report in the Financial Times in March said Wright Medical (WMGI.O), a U.S. company that specialize in surgical implants for extremities like feet and ankles, could be a takeover target for the British company.
S&N Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon said M&A was "always on the agenda", and he had previously pointed to extremities as one of a number of areas of interest.
"But for the moment, this quarter, I am interested in developing my commercial excellence," he said.
"(M&A) is still high on the agenda, but it's not a top priority for the time being."
SAO PAULO TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA sold a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA on Monday, a key step toward advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround.