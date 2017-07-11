FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
Factbox: Snap IPO underwriters' coverage
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 11, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 18 hours ago

Factbox: Snap IPO underwriters' coverage

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Snap Inc's shares dropped 5.2 percent in early trading on Tuesday, after lead IPO underwriter Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock and slashed its price target.

The company's shares closed below their initial public offering price of $17 for the first time on Monday, as investors become increasingly concerned about the Snap's ability to grow amid intense competition from the likes of Facebook Inc.

Several of Snap's underwriters handed the stock "buy" ratings in March, although analysts not involved in the IPO had assigned it neutral or negative ratings.

Currently, 17 of the 36 brokerages covering the stock have a "hold" rating. Twelve rate it "buy" or higher and seven have a "sell" or lower recommendation. The median price target of $19.50 has fallen about 19 percent in the last three months.

(Note - Data compiled from latest available research notes and Eikon data.)

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.