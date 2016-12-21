A billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo - RTX2TYQU

The Walt Disney Company’s U.S. television arm will create shows for Snap Inc’s Snapchat, Disney announced on Wednesday, in Snapchat's latest deal with a major U.S. media company.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Snap, which is preparing for next year's initial public offering, has signed a variety of advertising and content agreements this year with Viacom, Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Time Warner Inc’s Turner Broadcasting System Inc.

Media companies such as Disney partner with Snapchat in an effort to reach the type of younger viewers the social media company targets, which increasingly eschew traditional television. The two had previously worked together for a special Live Stories, a Snapchat feature that curates user-submitted photos and videos tied to a specific event, around ABC’s broadcast of the Academy Awards in February.

Unlike in Snapchat's other deals with media companies, where any ad sales responsibilities would be shared across both companies, Disney will control and sell all advertising for the shows it produces for Snapchat.

The agreement with the Disney-ABC Television Group, which includes the ABC broadcast network and cable channel Freeform, begins in January with a series around ABC’s popular “The Bachelor” franchise. The recap series, “Watch Party: The Bachelor” will debut Jan. 3, a day after the ABC show begins its 21st season.

Future shows based on other Disney-ABC properties will roll out on Snapchat later.

“Earlier this year, we worked closely with Snap on a very successful The Oscars Live Story and we look forward to building on that relationship and providing Snapchat’s mobile-centric users with a unique, immersive experience around our shows and brands,” Disney-ABC Television executive John Frelinghuysen said in a statement.

