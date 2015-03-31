Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership
Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
NEW DELHI Indian e-commerce company Snapdeal.com is not looking to raise money immediately and is well capitalized for the next couple of years, a top executive said on Tuesday.
The SoftBank Corp backed company trails Flipkart in India's $12 billion online shopping market, with Amazon.com Inc's India unit close behind in third place, as measured by gross merchandise volume.
Snapdeal raised $627 million from Japan's SoftBank in October last year.
Chief Executive Kunal Bahl said Snapdeal had not yet used that money yet. "(We) don't have to raise money now just because it is fashionable," he said.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi, Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
NEW YORK Comcast Corp launched a new cloud-based service on Monday that allows users to control and monitor their Wi-Fi usage as the largest cable provider in the U.S. looks for ways to boost consumer loyalty in its broadband business.