MONTREAL SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) CEO Neil Bruce said on Thursday activist investor Elliott Capital's stake in WS Atkins (ATKW.L) "is not an obstacle" to buying the firm.

Last month Elliott Capital disclosed a 6.8 percent stake in WS Atkins after the British engineering and construction consultancy firm agreed to the be bought by the Canadian company..

Bruce was speaking to reporters after SNC's annual general meeting in Montreal.

