LOS ANGELES - Snoopy put his stamp in Hollywood on Monday by becoming the first beagle to earn a star on the renowned Walk of Fame.

The character has been loved by fans since 1950 and his credits include 45 television specials and four motion picture films. This year marks the 65th anniversary of the debut of the "Peanuts" comic strip.

Snoopy will next be seen in "The Peanuts Movie", out in U.S. cinemas on Friday.