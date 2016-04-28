The story of National Security Agency contractor-turned-whistleblower Edward Snowden captivated the U.S. in 2013 and now Snowden is getting the Hollywood treatment, as the trailer for Oliver Stone's "Snowden" was released on Wednesday.

Snowden is played by actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and is seen going from military training to joining the CIA before uncovering the NSA's extent of spying on the American public and handing the information over to journalists. The film is due in theaters on September 16.

Snowden, 32, whose supporters say he boldly exposed government infringements of privacy, fled the United States in May 2013 and now lives in Russia where he was granted asylum. The U.S. government filed espionage charges against him for leaking intelligence information.