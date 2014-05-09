Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa celebrates after scoring a penalty shot for the team during their Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Files

MADRID Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa looks certain to miss Sunday's La Liga game at home to Malaga after a scan showed he has a thigh muscle injury.

Atletico's top scorer this season with 27 goals in La Liga and eight in the Champions League, Costa was unable to train with his team mates on Friday, Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).

However, the scan showed the Brazil-born Spain striker had not torn the muscle, suggesting he should recover in time for the match at Barcelona on the final day of the season on May 18 and the Champions League final on May 24.

Atletico are within touching distance of a surprise domestic league triumph, which would be their first since they won a La Liga and King's Cup double in 1996 with a team featuring current coach Diego Simeone.

It is one of the closest finishes to the title race in years after Madrid's second club emerged as genuine contenders to challenge the dominance of far wealthier Real and Barca.

With two games left Atletico top the table on 88 points, three ahead of champions Barca, who are chasing a fifth title in six years.

Real Madrid, Atletico opponents in the Champions League final in Lisbon, are third on 84 points.

