Ex-Costa Rican soccer chief banned for life by FIFA
The former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, Eduardo Li, was banned from the game for life by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee on Friday, the organisation said.
MADRID Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa looks certain to miss Sunday's La Liga game at home to Malaga after a scan showed he has a thigh muscle injury.
Atletico's top scorer this season with 27 goals in La Liga and eight in the Champions League, Costa was unable to train with his team mates on Friday, Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).
However, the scan showed the Brazil-born Spain striker had not torn the muscle, suggesting he should recover in time for the match at Barcelona on the final day of the season on May 18 and the Champions League final on May 24.
Atletico are within touching distance of a surprise domestic league triumph, which would be their first since they won a La Liga and King's Cup double in 1996 with a team featuring current coach Diego Simeone.
It is one of the closest finishes to the title race in years after Madrid's second club emerged as genuine contenders to challenge the dominance of far wealthier Real and Barca.
With two games left Atletico top the table on 88 points, three ahead of champions Barca, who are chasing a fifth title in six years.
Real Madrid, Atletico opponents in the Champions League final in Lisbon, are third on 84 points.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)
The former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, Eduardo Li, was banned from the game for life by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee on Friday, the organisation said.
MUMBAI India opener Lokesh Rahul is set to miss the Champions Trophy in June after undergoing operation on his injured shoulder earlier this month, the 25-year-old has said.