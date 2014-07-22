BERNE Paris St Germain must close two sections of the Parc des Princes stadium for their next European home game after their supporters threatened and insulted disabled Chelsea fans during a match in April, UEFA said on Tuesday.

UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary board ordered the closure of sections 104 and 105 of the stadium were ordered following the incidents at the Champions League quarter-final first-leg game on April 2.

"The sanction has been imposed for the discriminatory conduct of some Paris St Germain supporters towards disabled fans of Chelsea FC (Art. 14 of the 2014 UEFA Disciplinary Regulations)," UEFA said.

The Chelsea fans were seated in front of home PSG supporters and told British media that they were insulted and had bottles thrown at them throughout the game.

"All I could see around me were bottles that had been thrown, there were 10 of us and thousands of them,” Lisa Hayden told the BBC.

"(I thought) we’re not going to get out of here.......It seemed like hell."

PSG have qualified directly for the group stage this season as French champions and the ban will apply at their first home game.

