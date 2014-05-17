Ecclestone replaced as Formula One boss
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
MADRID Real Madrid forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have not suffered serious injuries and should be fit for next Saturday's Champions League final against Atletico Madrid, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.
Alarm bells rang after Ronaldo, Real's top scorer, apparently hurt himself in the warm-up before Saturday's La Liga game at home to Espanyol but Ancelotti said it was nothing to be concerned about and the Portugal captain had merely been rested as a precaution.
Benzema limped out of the match with just over 20 minutes remaining with what Ancelotti described as a twinge in his adductor muscle.
"Cristiano wasn't comfortable in the warm-up and we decided not to take any risks," the Italian told a news conference.
"We are not worried because we think he can play the (Champions League) final," he added.
"Benzema had a twinge in the adductor and he shouldn't have any problem in playing the final."
Ancelotti said centre back Pepe, who has been suffering with a calf problem, was recovering well and the club were confident he could play against Atletico.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal returned to the grand slam big-time by weathering a furious Gael Monfils fightback to win 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has spread the blame for their leaky defence across the team as he prepares to pitch Cameroonian defender Joel Matip into Wednesday's League Cup semi-final, second leg against Southampton.