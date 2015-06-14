People wait for transportation in a bus stop decorated as a soccer goalpost, outside El Teniente stadium, in Rancagua, Chile, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

RANCAGUA, Chile Catching a bus has taken on a whole new meaning in the Chilean Copa America venue city of Rancagua where bus stops have been made into soccer goals with benches and artificial turf.

Excited fans enjoyed waiting for buses to the stadium for Sunday’s Group C match between Colombia and Venezuela at the new-look stops in the city of 200,000 some 90km north of the capital Santiago.

“It’s an interesting idea, it makes waiting (for the bus) less boring,” said Chilean Carlos Espinoza as he stood at a stop close to Parque El Teniente stadium while foreign fans took photos of each other sitting in the goal.

“It’s an ingenious way of giving a city a soccer atmosphere,” said Mariangel Murillo, a Colombia fan wearing a national team shirt with Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez's name on the back.

Rancagua, which was also a venue for the 1962 World Cup staged in Chile, will also host the Group A match between Mexico and Ecuador on Friday.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Charme; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Ken Ferris)