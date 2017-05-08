Britain Soccer Football - Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 7/5/17 A Manchester United fan poses outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

Arsenal kept alive their hopes of finishing in the top four with a 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday.

Two goals in three minutes from Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck finally handed Arsene Wenger the bragging rights over rival Jose Mourinho and ended United's 25-game unbeaten run.

Here are some post match reaction from supporters of both clubs:

Arsenal: Arsenal-Mania

!Arsene Wenger has finally beaten Jose Mourinho - it only took him 15 attempts! In a strange way, it might have been better if we had lost today. It would have heaped even more pressure on Wenger to get lost at the end of the season.

"Mourinho has never lost with class. Perhaps now he should learn, especially given how much more common it's becoming lately.

"Despite playing a depleted United team, we performed well. Mourinho can't have any excuses, they’re a huge team and he is supposedly a ‘top, top manager’.

"We were better in every department this afternoon and United are the first team we've been that much better than in a long time.

"Wenger must start with Danny Welbeck again against Southampton. There’s no point in resting him now he's finally found the back of the net.

"Welbeck only played 80 minutes today and Saints are exactly the kind of side he can score against. I would rather he was rested at Stoke to save him from being kicked about by that lot at the Britannia.

"Now we need to win all of our games and wait for Liverpool to drop points in their last two fixtures. It’s tough, though, we could still slip up against (Southampton and Stoke away).

"On a more positive note, we're good enough to finish in the top four and we're good enough to win The FA Cup. There are some exciting times ahead.

"Imagine the banter if we managed to finish in the top four after the season we’ve had. That’s a proper get out of jail card."

Manchester United: Red Café

"Arsenal beat us, their fans are happy and Arsene Wenger might just sign a new 10-year deal. That’s what you call another masterstroke from Jose Mourinho.

"Now we can just think about the Europa League. The Premier League is finished as far as we are concerned.

"We saw this result coming, but it still hurts. It looked liked a testimonial at times. United were painful to watch. Now the unbeaten run is over maybe we can stop with the bore draws.

"Mourinho has embarrassed himself immensely today. He could have at least set up a side that had a vague hint of an attacking threat. This team is nothing short of a massive failure.

"We were caught out by a lucky goal and that changed the match. Wayne Rooney had numerous chances to score but fluffed every single one. It’s time for him to go.

"Mourinho needs to go too if he can't even motivate the players to go out there and at least try to win the game against one of our biggest rivals.

"I thought (defender) Axel Tuanzebe did well and kept Alexis Sanchez quiet. Although you could tell he was a centre back playing in a right back role, he still did it very well.

"I would much rather see Axel as a centre back with Eric Bailly. I thought Axel looked very composed on the ball too, a quality that Phil Jones and Chris Smalling don't seem to have."

