Springsteen recounts struggle to live outside bliss of rock songs
NEW YORK Bruce Springsteen talked on Friday about his struggle to live in the real world rather than inside the lyrical songs he has composed over his 40-year career.
One Directon singer Louis Tomlinson will trade packed out music arenas for the Keepmoat Stadium on Wednesday when he makes his reserve team debut for English second-tier side Doncaster Rovers.
"We've sold more than 4,000 tickets," Doncaster spokesman Steve Uttley was quoted as saying on the BBC. "The usual turnout for a match like this would be about 100."
The 22-year-old joined the Championship side on a non-contract basis in August but was injured in a charity match which prevented him making his debut.
Tomlinson, a lifelong Doncaster fan, will now feature in the Final Third Development League fixture against Rotherham United with the proceeds going to charity.
(Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Ken Ferris)
"Roseanne," the hit 1990s television comedy about a working-class American family, could be on its way back, Hollywood trade publications reported on Friday, marking the latest in a trend for revivals of 20-year-old shows.