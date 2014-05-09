LONDON Everton defender John Stones is ready to play for England at the World Cup and would be able to cope with the pressure on a global stage in Brazil, manager Roberto Martinez said on Friday.

The 19-year-old Stones, who has made 21 Premier League appearances this season, has looked assured at the heart of Everton's defense, forging a solid partnership with Sylvain Distin during the absence of the injured Phil Jagielka.

With England manager Roy Hodgson set to announce his provisional 23-man World Cup squad on Monday, the uncapped Stones could be a late addition given the shoulder injury sustained by Manchester United defender Phil Jones.

"John has had to face all sorts of strikers, he has shown incredible maturity. He's in a very good moment of form," Martinez told a news conference ahead of Everton's final match of the season against Hull City on Sunday.

"Character-wise I can inform anyone that he is ready. If not (called up), John is a young man and needs to have a good summer to recover well for next season."

If Stones does make the flight to Brazil, he could be joined by 20-year-old team mate Ross Barkley, who has excelled at Goodison Park this season.

Martinez believes his young guns can make an impact at the tournament in Brazil, which starts on June 12 and where England face Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica in Group D.

"If he (Hodgson) decides the youngsters are going to be called up I can guarantee you they are ready," said Martinez, whose side look set to finish fifth in the league.

"The number of the age shouldn't affect the role of a player in the national team. We'll try to help the national team as much as we can."

(Reporting By Michael Hann; Editing by Rex Gowar)