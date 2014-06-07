England defender Phil Jagielka (6) battles for control of the ball against Honduras forward Carlos Costly (13) during the first half at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

England's Gary Cahill (C) heads the ball with help from teammate Phil Jagielka away from Honduras' Carlo Costly during an international friendly soccer match ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Miami, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Honduras midfielder Roger Espinoza (15) kicks the ball as England defender Gary Cahill (5) defends during the first half at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Noel Valladares of Honduras makes a save ahead of England's Adam Lallana during their international friendly soccer match ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Miami, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

England's manager Roy Hodgson reacts after his team missed a chance to score against Honduras during their international friendly soccer match ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Miami, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MIAMI A full-strength England team failed to break down a stubborn Honduras side reduced to 10 men for the last 20 minutes as they drew 0-0 in their last World Cup warmup match in Miami before they fly off to the finals in Brazil.

England striker Daniel Sturridge had the best chance of the game after 22 minutes but his weak left-foot shot missed the far post and he was guilty of wasting two other good opportunities before a 45,379 crowd at the Sun Life stadium.

The match was suspended for 43 minutes in the first half due to the threat of lightning although in the second period the sparks were on the pitch with Honduras reduced to 10 men when Brayan Beckeles caught Leighton Baines in the head with his arm.

England's opening World Cup game is against Italy on June 14 followed by Uruguay and Costa Rica in Group D. Honduras start versus France before facing Ecuador and Switzerland in Group E.

(Reporting by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ian Ransom)