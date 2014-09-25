Liverpool must learn lessons from their recent defensive mistakes and use Saturday's Merseyside derby against Everton to re-boot their title challenge, according to defender Kolo Toure.

Three defeats in five games during which they have conceded eight goals have left Liverpool in 11th place, seven points adrift of leaders Chelsea, but Toure is convinced they will recover the form that carried them to second last season.

"We will learn from our mistakes and prepare for what we know will be a tough game," the Ivory Coast defender told reporters. "We beat them 4-0 here last season and I am sure they will know we are really quick going forward.

"I think it will be a tight game but we’re at home and we’ll look to go out fast. We know winning this one would make a big difference.

"There’s a lot riding on it and we need the three points. We can’t think about any other games coming up, we need to focus on Everton and give everything to this game."

Toure, 33, conceded a last-minute penalty in Tuesday's League Cup victory against second-tier Middlesbrough, decided by an epic penalty shoot-out following a 2-2 draw.

He said Liverpool showed character to seal victory, adding he was glad to start for the first time since February.

"At the end of extra time, we gave the ball away and I was late [with the tackle for the penalty].

"We showed a lot of character. We fought and as long as you fight on the pitch and you give everything for the team then no-one can say anything.

"I was so happy to play," he said. "We have a good squad and the manager has to pick the players. For sure, I want to play more but it’s up to the manager to put the right players into the team at the right time."

(Reporting By Tim Collings; Editing by Robert Woodward)