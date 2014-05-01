Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates his goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

LONDON Sergio Aguero gave one Manchester City fan the shock of a lifetime when he turned up unannounced at his home and offered him the chance to work for the Premier League club.

Lee John Kenny, 24, from Stretford in Manchester, won a competition to shape the club's new global membership scheme called Cityzens.

Aguero arrived at Kenny's address, an area synonymous with local rivals Manchester United, and handed him a staff pass for his new job at the Etihad Stadium.

"Sergio Aguero was literally the last person on earth I'd expect to see on my front doorstep or in Stretford for that matter," said Kenny, a City fan for more than 20 years.

"Getting the job at City was a dream come true as it was, let alone your hero coming to personally give your staff pass. It was a surprise I will never forget."

City fans from across the globe applied for the post and once applications were whittled down to a three-person shortlist they were set a series of challenges, which included singing the club's match-day anthem, Blue Moon, on the pitch.

The final three also had to commentate on Aguero's memorable last-minute goal against Queens Park Rangers that won City the title in 2012 and demonstrate their soccer skills by scoring a goal in front of World Cup winner Patrick Vieira.

Once the challenges were complete, City fans were asked to vote for their winning candidate and Kenny was the favourite, earning him the job and a surprise visit from Aguero.

"Without fans like John, there is no Manchester City," said Argentine Aguero. "They are the heartbeat of the club and the reason we are proud to wear the club crest.

"It was cool seeing his collection of City tops, especially the 1988 top, which was the year I was born."

(Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Martyn Herman)