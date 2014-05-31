Greece's Alexandros Tziolis (top) fights for the ball with Portugal's Helder Postiga during their international friendly soccer match at the National Stadium in Lisbon May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Greece's Jose Holebas (L) fights for the ball with Portugal's Ruben Amorin during their international friendly soccer match at the National Stadium in Lisbon May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Greece's coach Fernando Santos reacts during their international friendly soccer match against Portugal, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, at the National Stadium in Lisbon May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON Portugal, missing forward Cristiano Ronaldo because of a muscular pain in his left thigh, were held to a goalless draw by Greece in a pedestrian World Cup warm-up on Saturday.

Portugal, also resting defender Pepe and midfielder Raul Meireles, had the better of the game at the Estadio Nacional and should have been ahead inside the first 10 minutes.

Eder headed Nani’s curling cross straight at Greece goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis from close range in the second minute and Ricardo Costa was also foiled by Karnezis after he escaped his marker at a corner.

Greece struggled to create chances and a long range strike from Vassilis Torosidis was the sum of their efforts in a poor first half.

Striker Kostas Mitroglou was an isolated figure up front, where he was reduced to chasing down long balls.

Greece introduced veteran captain Giorgos Karagounis at half-time with Portugal bringing on experienced striker Hugo Almeida but neither player made an impact.

Greece threatened in the final 10 minutes after the introduction of winger Giannis Fetfatzidis whose direct running put the hosts on the back foot.

There was an injury worry for Greece after central defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos limped off.

"In the first half, we clearly deserved to be ahead and, apart from the last few minutes when we were worn out, we always had control of the game," Portugal coach Paulo Bento told RTP television. "We were penalized by our lack of efficiency."

"We have to be prepared," he added. "We have to be able to play without players who are our first choices."

Portugal face Germany, United States and Ghana in their World Cup group while Greece meet Colombia, Ivory Coast and Japan.

(Writing by Graham Wood; Editing by Brian Homewood)