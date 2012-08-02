Diego Milito (L) of Italy's Inter Milan fights for the ball with Indonesia Selection FC's Putra during their international friendly soccer match in Jakarta May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

MILAN China Railway Construction's (601186.SS) investment to acquire a 15 percent stake in Italy's premier league soccer club Inter Milan is worth 55 million euros ($67.63 million), two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

The Chinese group has yet to identify the site where it plans to build a new stadium for the Milan-based soccer team by 2017, one of the sources said.

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca and Stephen Jewkes)