MILAN Giovanni Tedesco was confirmed as the fourth coach of this season at struggling Serie A club Palermo when he held his first training session on Tuesday.

The Sicilians had appointed Argentine Guillermo Barros Schelotto as their coach on Jan. 10 but he cannot officially take charge of the team at matches because he does not hold the correct licence for Serie A.

Palermo said on their website that Schelotto would retain a supervisory role until the red tape was sorted out and that Tedesco, who previously coached Maltese sides Floriana and Birkirkara, would lead the team until then.

"Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini thanks Giovanni for his availability in the interests of the club," said Palermo on their website.

Tedesco will become the sixth man to sit on the Palermo bench this season, including interims, as Fabio Viviani led the team when Palermo lost 4-0 at Genoa 10 days ago and youth team coach Giovanni Bosi did the honours against Udinese last Sunday.

Giuseppe Iachini, who had been in charge for two years, was fired in November and his replacement Davide Ballardini was sacked in January after seven games in charge.

Zamparini has overseen 30 coaching changes in his 13 years at the helm.

