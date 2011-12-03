Brazil's Willian Da Silva (R) fights for the ball with Egypt's Ahmed Hassan during their international friendly match in Doha November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

DOHA Qatar's 2022 World Cup organizing committee has donated $400,000 to famine victims in Somalia from the match proceeds collected at the November 14 international friendly between Brazil and Egypt which was staged before a 25,000 strong crowd in Doha.

On the first anniversary of Qatar being awarded the World Cup, the Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee, which will organize the first finals to be played in the Middle East, has joined Qatar Charity to ensure the funds reach starving people in Somalia.

"One year on from what was a historic day for our country, we're pleased to announce this initiative for those in need in Somalia with Qatar Charity as our partner," Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the World Cup organizing committee, said.

"During the bidding process we always stressed the importance of football and the FIFA World Cup as catalysts for positive change.

"This is one of many initiatives that we'll undertake with the goal of harnessing the power of football to make a difference in people's lives in our region and beyond."

Brazil won 2-0 in a match that saw Egypt midfielder Ahmed Hassan make a record-equalling 178th international appearance and Jonas Oliviera score his first goals for Brazil.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)