A CSKA Moscow supporter fights with Carabinieri paramilitary police during the match against AS Roma in their Champions League Group E soccer match at Olympic Stadium in Rome September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MOSCOW CSKA Moscow are poised to introduce banning orders and take legal action against violent fans to stop their behaviour at Champions League matches "pushing us over the edge", general director Roman Babaev told Reuters.

Russian supporters clashed with police at last week's match against Roma in the Italian capital. Last season CSKA Moscow fans were found guilty of racist chants during matches against Manchester City and Viktoria Plzen.

"We are actively working with our supporters and we are seeing the results in Russia, as our fans have practically stopped using flares at games," Babaev said in an interview.

"However, these agreements are not working during European matches. The supporters are being too emotional and are wanting to prove a point.

"The situation has become critical in recent times. What happened in Rome was just unacceptable. This is a massive problem. We are expecting to be seriously punished by UEFA."

CSKA supporters fought running battles with Roma fans before the Group E match in Italy on Sept. 17.

Once the match got underway, the Russian fans began to throw flares towards the Roma supporters. They also tried to force their way into areas of the stadium where Roma fans were sitting, which led to clashes with stewards and police.

Rome police say 13 stewards and four police officers were injured. CSKA lost the match 5-1.

"We have to introduce tougher measures, which would include banning orders from matches and opening criminal cases against those who cause trouble," Babaev said.

CSKA will play their first home Champions League match this season against Bayern Munich on Sept. 30 behind closed doors as punishment for their fans' behaviour last season.

The next Champions League home match at which CSKA will be allowed to have home supporters in the stadium will be on Oct. 21 against Manchester City.

Babaev is desperate there should be no repeat of last season's incidents when Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure was racially abused by sections of the CSKA crowd.

"We can't close the mouths of 20,000 fans," Babaev said, "but we can take steps in order that such things will not happen.

"CSKA are not in the Champions League for a second year in a row to play matches behind closed doors, without the support of our fans both at home and away."

"We are already standing at the brink. I hope our fans will not push us over the edge."

(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Robert Woodward)