Scrap 'nonsense' doubles format, says Jamie Murray
MELBOURNE Top men's doubles player Jamie Murray has called for an end to the ATP Tour's scoring system in the format and says there is widespread support for it to be changed.
Eduard Kosolapov, 38, the former Dynamo Moscow and Lokomotiv Nizhny Novgorod striker who was on the coaching staff at Mordovia Saransk, has committed suicide.
"Today we received tragic news," Mordovia said on their official website on Friday. "We express our deep and sincere condolences to Eduard's family."
According to the Investigation Department of the Russian Federation in the republic of Mordovia, Kosolapov shot himself in the head. Mordovia occupy first place in the National Football League, the second tier of Russian football.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MELBOURNE Top men's doubles player Jamie Murray has called for an end to the ATP Tour's scoring system in the format and says there is widespread support for it to be changed.
MELBOURNE Venus Williams continued her astonishing late-career revival by felling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6(3) on Tuesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final in 14 years and become the oldest woman to reach the last four at Melbourne Park in the professional era.
MELBOURNE Coco Vandeweghe blasted her way into her first grand slam semi-final with a dominant display of power tennis to destroy French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-0 at the Australian Open on Tuesday.