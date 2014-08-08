MADRID Atletico Madrid have agreed to sign experienced Spanish right back Jesus Gamez from Malaga on a three-year contract pending a medical, the La Liga champions said on Friday.

Gamez, who has spent his entire career at Malaga, will provide cover for Spain fullback Juanfran and sporting director Jose Luis Perez Caminero said the 29-year-old would also be able to play in central defence if needed.

"Gamez is a fullback with quality and experience who will reinforce our defence and increase the group's internal competitiveness," Perez Caminero said on Atletico's website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).

The club also said they had agreed to loan French midfielder Josuha Guilavogui to Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg for the next two seasons.

Atletico begin their La Liga title defence on Aug. 25 at city rivals Rayo Vallecano. They play the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup at Real Madrid on Aug. 19, with the return leg at the Calderon on Aug. 22.

