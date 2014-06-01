Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa runs during the final practice session of his team at the Luz stadium one day ahead of the Champions League soccer final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

BARCELONA Striker Diego Costa is hopeful of playing some part in Spain's friendly against El Salvador next weekend as he battles to be fit in time for the World Cup.

The Atletico Madrid player, who has chosen to play for Spain ahead of his native Brazil, has been struggling with various muscle problems for the past two months.

Despite concerns over his fitness he was included in coachVicente del Bosque's 23-man squad on Saturday.

"I hope to have some minutes next week against El Salvador in Washington," Costa told Spanish newspaper Marca.

"I have been working with the physios and I feel very good. From tomorrow I will work with the rest of the team and with Vicente del Bosque."

Costa has been a revelation for Atletico this season with 36 goals as they won their first La Liga title since 1996 and also reached the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The forward lasted less than 10 minutes of the final last weekend before limping off with a hamstring injury that put his World Cup ambitions in jeopardy.

"I am looking forward to going to the World Cup and I am very happy," said Costa. "Our aim is to win it of course and we will be fighting for that."

